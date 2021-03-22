St. Kitts Water Services Department says tap water on island is very safe for drinking

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2021 (SKNIS)

St. Kitts Water Services Department (WSD) assures the citizens and residents of the island that tap water is ‘very safe for drinking’ during the radio and television show ‘Working for You’ on March 17.Cromwell Williams, Hydrogeologist and Acting Water Engineer at the WSD said, “Before times we treated mainly the water that came into our treatment plant at Laguerite in Basseterre and that water came from three sources. The Wingfield Water Source in Old Road Mountain, the Franklands and Stone Forte Water Sources.”

“Those three water sources came into the Laguerite treatment plant and there is a process there where it is settled then it goes to filtration and then we add chlorine gas and the purpose of the chlorine gas is to inactivate any bacteria in the water. Mr. Williams explained that as things developed, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis sought to comply with international standards, and as a result, the St. Kitts Water Services Department extended its water treatment to other sources.

“For example, at Morne Peak, which is one of our main storage reservoirs, about two million gallon storage is there. That storage is part of our Basseterre and Frigate Bay area; we started chlorinating that reservoir a couple of years ago.”Mr. Williams said that the St. Kitts Water Services Department now chlorinates practically all storage reservoirs on the island of St. Kitts including the rural areas.