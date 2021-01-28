St. Kitts Water Services Department to implement E-billing system

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure in its efforts to be business-friendly and environmentally sustainable is implementing an E-billing system at the St. Kitts Water Services Department.Communication Officer at the Public Works Department, Che-Raina Warner, said this during the radio and television show ‘Working for You’ on January 27.

She said that the E-billing system that will be employed at the St. Kitts Water Services Department is one that “we believe will be of convenience to our customers, but we also believe that it is eco-friendly.”

“We are in the works; we have it in the pipeline, and we will also be reactivating the Water Services Department website so that persons will be able to go on the website and pay their bills,” Ms. Warner said.

Ms. Warner said, “This would mean that over time we would steadily decrease the number of paper bills that we distributed by mail.”“We understand that there are persons of course who are not tech-savvy, so we can’t completely do away with paper but the less paper we use the better it is for us,” she emphasized.

The St. Kitts Water Services Department is hopeful that this E-billing service will be implemented shortly.