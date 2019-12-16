St.Kitts Wins Cruise Destination Of The Year

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 12, 2019 (TIMESCARIBBEAN)

St.Kitts-Nevis continues grow and make moves as the fastest growing destination in the Caribbean and the world. The destination is now recognised as the CRUISE DESTINATION OF THE YEAR 2019. St.Kitts Copped the award at the Caribbean Travel Awards 2020.

St.Kitts has easily been the most progressive and fastest growing destination in the Caribbean region and became the latest destination to reach the 1 Millionth visitor per season mark for not just one but two seasons running over 2018 and 2019. The projection for 2020 also indicates another 1 million visitor season.While St Kitts is one of the smaller countries in the region, it has long punched above its weight in the ultra-competitive Caribbean tourism industry.

