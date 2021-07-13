St. Kitts Youth Department reschedules two programmes to allow for greater participation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 12, 2021 (SKNIS)

Owing to the two-week 24-hour lockdown that ended on Monday, July 12, 2021, the St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment has adjusted the schedule for two programmes to allow maximum participation by young people.The first adjustment relates to the nomination deadline for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals between the ages of 12 and 19 years in traditional and non-traditional fields. These include Academics, Sports Excellence, Dance, Volunteerism, Personal Decision to Change, and Most Promising.

The new deadline is Thursday, July 15, 2021.The Virtual Summer Camp scheduled for July 19 to 23 has also been postponed. The camp offers a fun and engaging experience in several areas including, Painting, Jewellery Making, T-Shirt Design, Paper Plate Art, and Concrete Flower Pot. Presentations on various life skills topics will also be featured. Sessions will be available via Microsoft (MS) Teams and Zoom.

The date change allows for the purchasing of supplies and for organizers and facilitators to complete necessary arrangements. The new dates will be announced later.Director of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, apologized for the delays. He noted that the decision ensures that everyone who wants to participate in the programmes has the opportunity to do so.

For more information, Mr. Liburd encouraged all interested persons to contact the telephone 467-1393 or 662-6054 on St. Kitts and 469-5521 ext. 2072/2343 on Nevis.