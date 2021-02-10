St. Lucia and Jamaica seeing increase COVID case numbers

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 9 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE number of COVID-19 cases in several territories across the region continues to climb, with some even recording triple-digit figures consecutively.

In St. Lucia, health officials today (Feb. 9) have reported that the territory has confirmed more than 200 cases in a 24-hour time span, the second consecutive reportage of triple digits cases in less than a week.In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Health said that it has confirmed 214 new positive cases from data received over the weekend, a slight decline from the 257 reported last Friday, with 1091 confirmed cases on the island since the virus started.

In that statement, the Ministry also confirmed that the island’s 19th death was a 57-year-old male from the Castries district with multiple underlying illnesses. He was admitted on January 22, 2021 and was in critical care when he passed away on February 6.Despite those figures, there were 42 individuals who recovered from the virus and were discharged.

