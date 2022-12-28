St. Paul’s youth dies following stabbing incident

AS the National Carnival J’Ouvert Jam returned to the streets of Basseterre this morning (Dec. 26), a family is in mourning as one of its members has died following a stabbing incident.

Police have given the stabbing victim’s name as 21-year-old Javel Alford of St. Paul’s, who was among revellers during the street jam on Fort Street.

According to a police statement, sometime around 10:00 a.m., Alford had sustained what appeared to be a stab wound and he was rushed to the J.N.F. General Hospital by officers using a police vehicle.

He was being treated for his injury but succumbed sometime later.