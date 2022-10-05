St. Peter’s water situation nearing resolution, says Water Engineer Cromwell Williams

Potable water has returned to the majority of households in the St. Peter’s area after a few days of interruption caused by a serious mechanical problem.

As of 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 4, water was restored to approximately 80 percent of consumers in the St. Peter’s area.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Parliamentary Representative for the St. Peter’s area, visited the site where employees of the Water Services Department are currently hard at work to bring resolution to the problem. Accompanied by Press Secretary Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Dr. Drew was met on site by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Daryll Lloyd and Water Engineer, Mr. Cromwell Williams.

Giving an update on the situation, Mr. Williams said that the problem started after the well that supplies the St. Peter’s area encountered a mechanical problem.