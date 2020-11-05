Stapleton Police Senior Service embraces new members of the community

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Police at the Stapleton Police Station have increased the number of elderly persons included in their Senior Service Programme.Launched back in January with four females, the Police Officers recently added two males and are hoping to identify two more. Sergeant Charmaine Audain is the supervisor at the Stapleton Police Station. She and the other Officers conduct regular community walk-throughs as part of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s overall community policing initiative.

“The staff would give feedback as to who they thought could do with some assistance – whether it was an elderly person who lived alone, did not have anyone to look for them, or had difficulty moving around. This was also how we were able to select the two males who are now a part of the programme and how we will select the additional two.

