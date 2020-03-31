State of Emergency Declared in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations is quite detailed and identities specific Sections which provides guidelines to the business community, including those that qualify to operate as essential and non-essential service providers during this State of Emergency.The Regulations require every person to remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family except in stipulated circumstances such as essential travel to the doctor, grocery store, bank, credit union, money services, business, pharmacy or to refuel vehicles.

Businesses are required to facilitate their workers to Work remotely from home under Section 3 where “all businesses and offices may continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means, unless they are permitted to work under regulation 5 or are designated as being essential workers under regulation 7, and, where a business is unable to continue its business operations.

