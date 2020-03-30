Statement by High Commands of the Security Forces

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The High Command of the security forces wishes to remind  the general public that a State of Emergency is in effect for the Federation of SKN for the period 28 March to 12 April. The State of Emergency restricts personal movement over the 24hrs period except for special medical and domestic purposes. Especially during the hours of 5 am to 7 pm, only essential workers as outlined by law, persons accessing essential services, persons granted permission by the Cabinet Secretary or the Commissioner of Police are authorised to be away from home.

 

