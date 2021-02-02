Statement by Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Social Security, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Fellow citizens, and residents, as Minister of Social Security, I am honoured to greet you on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, observed today Monday 1st February 2021.It was Act No 13 of 1977, and all of its attendant and related Regulations, which provided the legal framework through which the policies and operations of the Board, give life to its mission, “to provide the best possible benefits to all eligible persons.

Since the 1st of February 1978, Social Security has remained true to its mission to serve all citizens and residents of our Federation, by providing its varied complement of benefits, as well as. through its far-reaching corporate social responsibility programs.In 2020, Social Security played a vital role in sustaining the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, during the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with its rollout of the COVID-19 Relief initiative.

