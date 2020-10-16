Statement by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis on staff affected by Four Seasons Resort restructuring

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 15 2020 (SKNVIBES)

My government has been advised by the Four Seasons Resort that it has today served notice to some 280 workers at that Resort that “due to the delay of the reopening of the borders and resulting loss of business” the Resort has been forced to restructure its operations and now requires “only the minimum staff members necessary to support significantly reduced occupancy levels”.

These workers are entitled to all benefits and payments owed to them and we are advised can be collected between October 19-23 as advised by the Resort.This news was expected but is nevertheless tragic news for our island and yet another harsh reminder of the carnage caused to our economy by this Covid19 pandemic which has destroyed economies globally.

