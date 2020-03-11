Statement by Honourable Eugene Hamilton Minister of Agriculture, Health, National Health Insurance, Human Settlement, Community Development, Gender Affairs, Social Affairs, Cooperatives and Lands Launch of Bin Distribution Project

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Fellow citizens, I am happy to come to you at this time to formally announce a ground-breaking programme that is being introduced by the Ministry of Health through the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), which also falls within my portfolio, to promote good environmental practices, healthy lifestyles and cleaner communities.

You may recall that in September 2018, the Ministry of Health, with the Solid Waste Management Corporation, (SWMC), initiated a National Clean Up Campaign that was followed by a programme to remove derelict vehicles from all rural villages and urban centers. The Corporation then moved into providing amnesty to owners of derelict vehicles, resulting in numerous old vehicles being removed from our streets and empty plots of land around the island.

You will also recall that at that time we unveiled a new collection model that divided the island of St. Kitts into 27 zones and we purchased three new 20 yards compactor trucks to carry out the collection functions. Within each zone, collection days were increased, from what was a sporadic delivery of service, to a twice weekly rotation.