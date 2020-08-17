Statement by the Honourable Jonel Powell, Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Sport & Culture on the passing of Mr. Lloyd Lazar

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 14 2020 (SKNIS)

It is with great sadness that I must acknowledge the passing of Mr. Lloyd Lazar, a man who humbly served his country and wider Caribbean region with distinction.Mr. Lazar has served notably in the Ministry of Tourism, Sport & Culture as Director of Sport and later Permanent Secretary, his last appoint in a long career of sterling service to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. We recognized his voice in the arena of sport commentary and recognized his face as a news anchor for our local ZIZ television.

Just some insight into his further dedication to the development of sport was evident through his contribution as Chairman of Special Olympics here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Regionally, Mr. Lazar served the Commonwealth Caribbean as the Caribbean Representative to the Commonwealth Advisory Board on Sport.

Mr. Lazar’s love of service was expressed also through his efforts as Chairperson of the Sub-Committee for the lecture series coordinated by the UNESCO Scientific Slave Route Project, an important exercise in the education of our people on our tumultuous history.On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Ministries of Education and Youth Empowerment, Sport & Culture, I extend sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Lloyd Lazar. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Honourable Jonel Powell

Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Sport & Culture