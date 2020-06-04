Statement from Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy regarding safety and security on Election Day 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The role of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during any general election is very critical. We are charged with maintaining law and order throughout the entire process, and are committed to ensuring voters can exercise their franchise in an environment free of violence and intimidation, among other things.

The general public is, hereby, assured that on Election Day on Friday, June 05, 2020, members of the Federation’s Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force will be out in their numbers around the country, particularly in the area of polling stations, to ensure the security of the people and that orderly voting is maintained. I urge the public to cooperate with the police and other members of the security forces in a determined effort to avoid any mishaps and/or breaches of the peace.