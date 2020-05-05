STEP contributing to food security in Federation’s fight against Covid-19

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 5 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Food security is part of government’s Covid-19 response and during the State of Emergency, the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) is ensuring that all farmers who have STEP interns attached to their operations are getting maximum support. “During this time of Covid-19, we are expecting all STEP participants who are assigned to various farms, to be out working,” said STEP’s Field Coordinator, Mr William Phillip.

Under guidelines issued by the Department of Agriculture, during partial curfew days farmers may work on their farms from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, while on total lockdown days they will be allowed to work from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. While all STEP workers attached to the different farms in the country are expected to report to work on all partial curfew days as directed by their employers.

