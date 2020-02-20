STEP hosts ‘Health and Career EXPO 2020’ in celebration of 3rd anniversary on Friday February 21

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 20, 2020 (SKNVIBES)
As part of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme’s (STEP) third anniversary celebrations, West Independence Square will come to life tomorrow (Friday February 21) when the government agency hosts the STEP Health and Career EXPO 2020 to showcase its achievements in the last three years.“The Expo is an event that has been hosted over the last three years,” said coordinator of the EXPO 2020 organising committee, Mr Ron Dublin-Collins, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.