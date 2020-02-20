STEP hosts ‘Health and Career EXPO 2020’ in celebration of 3rd anniversary on Friday February 21

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 20, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As part of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme’s (STEP) third anniversary celebrations, West Independence Square will come to life tomorrow (Friday February 21) when the government agency hosts the STEP Health and Career EXPO 2020 to showcase its achievements in the last three years.“The Expo is an event that has been hosted over the last three years,” said coordinator of the EXPO 2020 organising committee, Mr Ron Dublin-Collins, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The EXPO, according to the Permanent Secretary, would have in the past helped businesses and organisations including educational organisations to come together to display what areas persons can go into and to help them in their career path. The EXPO tomorrow will be open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.“However, this year the focus is on STEP to showcase its third anniversary,” observed Mr Doblin-Collins. “

