STEP moves to streamline operations of community enhancement groups

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 20, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), in its endeavour to have cleaner and nicer communities in St. Kitts and Nevis, has divided the island of St. Kitts into four zones for better management of community enhancement groups which have now been empowered with a new set of tools of trade.Each zone has at least three community enhancement groups, and at most four, and is led by a Zonal Field Officer, while each of the groups is led by a supervisor who is assisted by an assistant supervisor for maximum efficiency as they keep the communities in which they live looking clean and nice.

Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), Mr Emile Greene, on Tuesday last week (July 13) at the STEP Head Office upstairs the General Post Office on Bay Road in Basseterre, held a meeting with two STEP Senior Field Officers, and the four STEP Zonal Field Officers responsible for the STEP Community Enhancement Groups on St. Kitts, where he was updated on the execution of plans that had been implemented prior to the latest State of Emergency which saw the country go under lockdown.

