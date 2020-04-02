STEP staff and participants implored to abide by State of Emergency restrictions

Basseterre, St.Kitts, April 2, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), Mr Emile Greene, on Tuesday March 31 appealed to all staff and participants in the programme to comply with the regulations of State of Emergency which is aimed at stemming any spread of the coronavirus.

“We are asking all persons who are involved with the Skills Training Empowerment Programme to abide by the new measures – there is a 24-hour restriction until Friday morning,” observed Mr Greene. “The expectation is that all persons associated with the STEP, whether office staff or in the field that they will stay at home, unless of course they are working for the essential services whether Police, Fire Services, or Customs.”