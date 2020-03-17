STEP to give support to trainees at Ade’s Place, says Director Emile Greene

Basseterre, ST. KITTS, March 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Ade’s Place, which is a safe haven for adults living with disabilities, is a unique training institution and Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) Mr Emile Greene has promised as much support as possible to make the task easier for facilitators, trainees, and parents of the trainees.Mr Greene, formerly STEP’s Quality Assurance Coordinator/Consultant, made the remarks last week on Wednesday March 11 when he visited the Greenlands-based institution for the first time since he became STEP’s Director.

“This visit is about learning more about Ade’s Place – I am new in the position as the Director,” said Mr Greene who succeeded STEP’s immediate former Director, the late Mr Wendell Wattley. “I know that Mr Wattley had passion for Ade’s Place – he spoke to me a lot about Ade’s Place.