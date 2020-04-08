STEP workers and GAEs to be paid today and tomorrow depending on their zone

Basseterre, St.Kitts, April 8, 2020(SKNVIBES)

All Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) workers will be paid early, Prime Minister and Minister of People Employment, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris announced during his address to the nation on Tuesday evening April 7 on new measures being taken by Government to stem the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

“The Cabinet has mandated that those who receive wages from the public sector, the Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) and the STEP workers will be paid tomorrow (Wednesday, April 8) and Thursday (April 9) morning depending on your zone,” said Prime Minister Harris. Earlier in his address, Dr Harris who is also the Minister of National Security, informed that to avoid congestion in Basseterre and Charlestown when the curfew under the State of Emergency is partially lifted.