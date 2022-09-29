Steps already being taken to re-introduce the one-to-one laptop programme in St. Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said his administration has already commenced the process to re-introduce the I-literacy One to One Laptop Programme in secondary and primary schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The honourable Prime Minister highlighted this during an interview with SKN Newsline that was broadcast via Youtube on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The innovative programme that once provided laptop computers to all Form One students in private and public secondary schools in both St. Kitts and Nevis was unceremoniously halted by the former administration.

“Like any other new programme, it was not a perfect programme, so all that needed to be done was to where there were issues you could fix them, but you shouldn’t just throw out the whole programme. So, we have picked up that there would have been issues and when the programme is re-introduced there would be of course a plan to deal with those issues. But also, new issues will arise but that doesn’t mean we should take the technology from the students,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.