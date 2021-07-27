STEP’s private employers’ audit on St. Kitts coming to an end

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 26, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) is undertaking a private employers’ audit which will assist the government agency not only to know the exact number of private employers that have STEP workers, but will also help in identifying and making use of skills learnt by the trainees.The STEP Private Employers’ Audit team met with Director of STEP Mr Emile Greene last week, where Team Leader Mr Leslian Daniel reported that they had so far audited 95 per cent of private employers who have STEP workers attached to their businesses on St. Kitts, outside of private farms.

The audit, which started in March, is designed to help STEP to properly verify the number of persons who are attached for training in the private sector, where they are located, from community to community, and how many different types of businesses are collaborating with STEP in the training of such employees.Present at the meeting was STEP Field Operations Manager, Mr William Phillip. Other members of the STEP Private Employers’ Audit team were Work Plan and Verification Officer Mr Damian Weekes, Data Input Officer Ms Ercile French, and field members Mr Leroy Hodge, Mr Keith Hendricks, Mr Cleneiro McMahon, and Mr Leslie Connor.

