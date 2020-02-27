STEPS Survey: Ministry of Health

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The STEPS Survey is a population-based health survey being conducted by the Ministries of Health of St. Kitts & Nevis. The national exercise is being executed in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO). An identical STEPS Survey is also being conducted simultaneously by the Ministry of Health in St Lucia.

The STEPS Survey will provide valuable information regarding the status of Chronic NonCommunicable Diseases (CNCDs) and their risk factors in the Federation. The data collected will aid in predicting future caseloads of chronic diseases (CNCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and their complications like stoke and kidney failure.

These phases are as follows:

– 1st Step/Component: – involves a questionnaire whereby participants will be asked about their food choices, physical activity, cancer screening and the use of alcohol and tobacco products.