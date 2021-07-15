Stimulus relief application forms to be ready by Friday, July 16

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 13, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

On the Tuesday, July 13 edition of Leadership Matters, it was revealed that the application forms for persons to access assistance under the recently announced stimulus package will be ready by Friday, July 16. The application forms relate to the $1,000 Income Support Programme for citizens who are unemployed and have not worked from March 2020, and the $400 Fuel Subsidy Programme that will provide relief to the owners of passenger buses who have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said these measures, along with the other stimulus relief measures, represent an excellent testament to his Government’s continuing belief and commitment that “we are all in this together and that no one will be left behind in our fight against this pandemic.”“This second stimulus package also forms part of our strategy for a full reopening of our economy in a gradual and safe manner.

READ MORE>>