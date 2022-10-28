Strengthening the policy framework on climate change is a key priority for the Government

Strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis’ policy framework on climate change is a key priority that the Government is moving ahead with.

The Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd JP, while delivering the Throne Speech at the Opening of the new Session of Parliament on October 25, said that the Government is “determined to demonstrate strong leadership” in tackling climate change.

“We commit to enhancing the policy framework for our country’s adaptation to climate change. We will work with our people, other small island states in the region and beyond, and bilateral, regional and international partners to strengthen our resilience to environmental and climate change by tailoring more robust risk-mitigating responses and improving access to climate financing,” said Her Excellency Liburd.