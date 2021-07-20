Strict safety measures to be implemented for CPL

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 19 2021(SKNVIBES)

WITH the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) set to bowl off in just over a month’s time, preparations are apace for the staging of the event under a strict bio-secured bubble that will see a number of measures in place to ensure it is held without any hiccups.

From continuous COVID-19 testing to no outside contact with the general public are some of the measures implemented for this year’s event that will be played exclusively at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.Like last year, COVID-19 has made a significant impact on the staging of the event around the region and organisers believe that it is best for all 33 games to be played in one location, minimising the travels of participating teams.

Chris Watson, Head of Marketing for CPL, who is making rounds on the local media houses to promote the tournament, explained that the Federation was chosen for the staging of the event due to the support received from fans and the Government.St. Kitts and Nevis received the nod earlier this year due to the low number of COVID-19 cases and the number of practice facilities that were put forward by the Government to ensure adequate social distancing measures were in place.

