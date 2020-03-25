Strong fiscal position allows the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis to respond with a $120-million COVID-19 stimulus package

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2020 9(SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has credited his administration’s ability to introduce a $120-million stimulus package, designed to help cushion the economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the astute management of the country’s resources by the Team Unity Government.

“We succeeded in growing our economy five years in a row and recorded surplus after surplus on recurrent, overall and primary balances. We achieved these surpluses while paying off the $117 million in IMF debt and redeeming over 400 acres of land for our people at a cost to our Treasury of $200 million.