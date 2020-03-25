Strong fiscal position allows the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis to respond with a $120-million COVID-19 stimulus package

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2020 9(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has credited his administration’s ability to introduce a $120-million stimulus package, designed to help cushion the economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the astute management of the country’s resources by the Team Unity Government.

“We succeeded in growing our economy five years in a row and recorded surplus after surplus on recurrent, overall and primary balances. We achieved these surpluses while paying off the $117 million in IMF debt and redeeming over 400 acres of land for our people at a cost to our Treasury of $200 million.

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X