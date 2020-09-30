Student, budding entrepreneur donates face masks to Nevis Branch of Social Security Board, in fight against COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

A donation of fabric face masks by budding entrepreneur Ms. Zwena Jones of Zee’s Exquisite Apparel Line (ZEAL) to staff at the Nevis Branch of the St. Christopher and Nevis Board to help in the fight against COVID-19 was well received.Mr. Donovan Herbert, Senior Branch Manager of the Board in Nevis, at a ceremony at the branch office at Pinney’s Estate on September 25, 2020, to mark the donation, expressed gratitude to Ms. Jones and encouraged her to continue to keep her temperament.

“Ms. Zwena Jones took action during the COVID crisis. Very shortly after the lockdown Ms. Zwena Jones came to the office with her mother, of course, and donated 25 masks made with her own hands and her skills to our staff.

READ MORE>>