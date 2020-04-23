Students abroad to receive Government support in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 22 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity Government is committing to assist Federation’s students who are studying abroad as they face difficulties brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic by providing extra support, over and above the $120 million stimulus package that was announced by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on March 24.

Chairing the latest edition of Leadership Matters, a virtual forum series, on ZIZ Television on Tuesday April 21, Prime Minister Harris commended Federation’s Diplomatic Staff in Washington DC, USA, and Havana, Cuba, for their efforts in assisting Federation’s students in their jurisdictions that are experiencing difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

