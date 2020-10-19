Sugar Mas 49 Slogan Announced

Basseterre,St.Kits October 17 2020 (WINNFM)

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Sasha Herbert was announced the winner of the open slogan competition for Sugar Mas 49 on October 17.The St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) conducted an open slogan competition that came to an end on Thursday, October 15 2020.

Out of the two hundred and fifty (250) entries submitted, Ms. Herbert’s “Carnival Celebrations Redefined For Sugar Mas 49” was deemed the winner.

The slogans were judged on the following criteria:

• Inclusive of the year of the Sugar Mas we are celebrating

• Clean

• Short

• Catchy and

• Reflecting the spirit of Sugar Mas

Ms. Herbert will receive EC$500.00.