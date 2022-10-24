Sugar Mas Awards to Honour Carnival Stakeholders

The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) will honour various carnival stakeholders on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Sugar Mas Awards (SMAs) that was initially scheduled to be held during the Sugar Mas 50 celebrations in 2021 had to be postponed due to technical and other constraints.

However, SKNNCC chairperson, Shannon Hawley has demonstrated her commitment by enlisting the support of the new Minister of Carnival, Hon. Samal Duggins, and the other committee members to stage the Awards Ceremony for Sugar Mas 51.

The event is a formal affair and over fifty (50) persons will walk the Red Carpet to be recognized in six (6) different categories.

These categories are:

Gold Standard provides special recognition to an individual who has rendered meritorious service to National Carnival on a continual basis throughout his or her lifetime and at various levels.