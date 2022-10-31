Summary of Bills passed in the National Assembly on October 27

The Chambers of the Attorney-General hereby summarizes the following bills passed by the National Assembly on October 27, 2022 for the benefit of the general public.

St Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (Amendment) Act

The original Act, passed in 2007, created a statutory corporation named the St Kitts Investment Promotion Agency [“SKIPA”] led by a Board of Directors and CEO to promote and facilitate investment in St Kitts. Previously, the Minister of Finance had the power, with approval of Cabinet, to appoint and terminate the Directors and CEO; authorize financing; and make Regulations.

The Amendment has simply made the Minister responsible for Investment the Minister with those powers. The Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment, will now hold the statutory powers with respect to SKIPA.