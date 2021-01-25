Superintendent Henry: Be considerate and don’t smoke in public

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 22 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is reminding residents that smoking marijuana in public places is still an offense and those who are doing so should stop.

This comes as the law enforcement agency continues to receive numerous complaints from persons who are being affected by the indiscriminate smoking taking place.Speaking during Wednesday’s (Jan. 20) NEOC media brief, Superintendent Cromwell Henry noted that indiscriminate smoking is prevalent at social events and on street corners.

“This practice is not only illegal, but it affects those around you who do not smoke or who may have health issues that are aggravated by the smoke,” Henry reminded.The Government moved to the Parliament to decriminalise small amounts of marijuana, however, its use in public space has not been permitted and is still classified as an offence.

