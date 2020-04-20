Superintendent Henry outlines restricted social activities as St. Kitts-Nevis moves into gradual relaxation of curfew from April 20, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2020 (SKNIS):

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis moves into gradual relaxation from Monday, April 20, after being on curfew for three weeks as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, several social activities remain restricted as the government continues to work to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the virus.

“While some businesses can operate during the limited operation days there remain restrictions on some social activities, as well as religious and educational institutions. All religious and educational places of instructions or worship shall remain closed,” said Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 19, 2020.

“No person shall physically host, attend or visit a private party, a recreational or competitive sporting event or other types of public entertainment, a banquet, ball or reception, any other ceremony in any facility or public place, a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic organization or association, any public beach, any bars or rum shops – as retail liquor licenses remain suspended for the duration of this emergency period – and any other type of social event,” said Superintendent Henry.

Superintendent Henry noted that there are some exceptions in the cases of funerals and weddings.

“During a day of limited operations a person may attend a funeral except that no more than 10 members of the immediate family should be in attendance, no more than one officiant, only essential mortuary personnel and the duration of the funeral should not be for more than one hour,” he said. “Similarly, weddings may be permitted on limited operation days except, of course, no more than 10 persons should be in attendance, one officiant, essential camera technicians, two essential witnesses and the duration of the service should be one-half hour.”

He noted that all in attendance at any wedding except for the bride and groom should respect the social distancing protocols. The same social distancing protocols also apply to persons attending funerals.