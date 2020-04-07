Supermarket supplies to be replenished as 24-Hour curfew eases on Wednesday and Thursday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2020 (SKNIS)

Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis have made arrangements for supermarkets to restock supplies to meet the demand for food and other items when the lock-down period is expected to ease on Wednesday, April 08, and Thursday, April 09, 2020.Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., said that Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy and members of the Police High Command have been engaged on this matter and has granted “special dispensation” for supermarket workers to go in to perform this task.

Attorney General Byron Jr. commended the supermarket owners and staff for their tremendous efforts in managing the hectic shopping scenes witnessed last Friday and Saturday (April 03 and 04, 2020) during the partial lifting of the 24-hour curfew.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that the curfew would be eased this week during a recent address. He stated that, “On Wednesday and Thursday …, the Regulations will allow persons to leave their homes once more on a limited basis to purchase any food and medicines between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., while a curfew will be in place for Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.”

Dr. Harris continued, stating “These Regulations are necessary to slow the transmission of the coronavirus from one person to another, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers. As we interrupt human to human transmission, we can be more effective in identifying, isolating and caring for patients. The sooner treatment can start, the better for all of us.”

Persons have repeatedly been encouraged not to engage in panic buying and are advised to get essential items only. Individuals are also strongly advised to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing protocols while out in public.