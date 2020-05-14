Suspect being sought by police in larceny incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2020(SKNVIBES)

A suspect is being sort by Police in relation to a Larceny incident that occurred at a business establishment at Port Zante.On May 11, an employee at the establishment reported that at approximately 11:30 a.m., a male entered the establishment wearing a cap, sunshades and a face mask. He requested a number of jewellery pieces to try on then left the establishment with the items. The items are valued at EC$11,000.00.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.