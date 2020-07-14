Suspected Electrical Fire Damage At Royal Bank of Canada

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 11 2020 (WINNFM)

A major fire was averted on Friday evening (July 11) at one of the Federation’s financial institutions in downtown Basseterre.The fire broke out inside the Royal Bank of Canada Fort Street location at around 5:00 p.m. damaging a section of the financial institution.

WINN FM understands that the fire started in the back section of the institution which is located in the same area as the First Caribbean International Bank.

Firemen worked quickly to avert the fire from spreading further.WINN FM reached out to Fire Chief Evrette O’Garro.

