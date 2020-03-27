Suspension of face to face interviews for the Poverty Alleviation Programme

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Mrs. Elreter SimpsonBrowne, wishes to inform the general public that due to the confirmation of cases of the Corona Virus, COVID19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, the ministry will be suspending face to face interviews for the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP). This measure is one of several initiatives undertaken in effort to minimize the risk of spreading the corona virus amongst staff and members of the general public.

Considering the abovementioned, persons who are interested in signing up, due to the impact of the Coronavirus, are asked to contact the Office via telephone numbers 467-1257/662-3597 or email statistics@gov.kn.