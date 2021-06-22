Suspension of retail liquor licences intended to discourage social gatherings, says Superintendent Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2021 (SKNIS)

As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work to protect the general public from the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, bars, and shops across the Federation have been suspended from selling liquor to discourage socializing in groups at hanging out spots. This was according to Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for June 21, 2021, who noted that the decision to suspend retail liquor licenses was not an attack on small businesses.

“The temporary suspension of liquor licenses is not a ban on the consumption of alcohol but rather a measure to prevent the type of gatherings and socialization that occur at bars, as such gatherings facilitate the spread of the virus,” said Superintendent Henry.

Superintendent Henry said that this only applies to persons with retail liquor licenses such as owners of bars and shops and noted that supermarkets are permitted to continue the sale of liquor. “There is no such similar gatherings at supermarkets as their sale of alcohol is wholesale and takeaway only,” he said. “We again crave your understanding and cooperation by discontinuing your bar operation in the interest of public health.”

He reminded persons who sell food at their bars that they are allowed to do so only if a takeaway option is available. He reiterated that suspending the sale of liquor for the bars and shops will redound to the benefit of everyone as it would aid in encouraging persons to continue to practice social distancing.