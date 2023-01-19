Sustainable development projects remain high on NIA’s agenda

The matter of sustainable development remains high on the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) agenda.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, made it clear when he delivered remarks at a ceremony to celebrate the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park’s first anniversary, that the facility is the most recent example of a sustainable development project on the island.

“It is a wonderful facility for families, for picnics, and I was particularly pleased to hear that 40 percent of those who come here are children. It means therefore that next generation that’s upcoming that they are recognising and realising the value of leisure. They come to the park to enjoy what nature has to offer.

“This Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park is a significant contribution to that. It is the only facility of its kind in the entire federation, the only one, and so we are delighted it is here and as you would have heard, we have already started the process of doing more. I’m told we would have a boardwalk; we will have some development on the beach side, we will have more parking and we will create here a mecca for entertainment, for leisure, for people to feel comfortable, and for people to enjoy themselves on the island of Nevis and for that we are truly grateful.