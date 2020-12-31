SVG on high alert follow volcano eruption

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

ENVIRONMENTAL officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the University of the West Indies Seismic Unit have placed the island on high alert or code Orange following activity at the La Soufriere Volcano on the island.

The regional seismic unit indicated that a small lava dome with fresh magma could be seen at the base of the existing dome in the crater at La Soufriere volcano, St. Vincent.According to the UWI unit, fresh magma has made a way to the surface of the crater without associated volcanic earthquakes typically found in the Lesser Antilles.

“This is an effusive eruption similar to what is seen in Hawaii, however, the lava is not as ‘runny’. The UWI-SRC and NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to monitor this event and provide updates to the public,” UWI said in a statement.

READ MORE>>