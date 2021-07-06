SVG reacts to ban of Soul Cap at Olympic Games

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 5 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee (SV GOC) has criticised the International Olympic Committee and the International Swimming Federation, FINA, for the recent ban on ‘Soul Cap’ at this month’s Olympic Games in Japan.

FINA, the world governing body for swimming, banned the use of the ‘Soul Cap’ at the games, highlighting that it is not suitable since it does not follow the natural form of the head.The body, in a media statement, said it “is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage. FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation”.

But those words are not sitting well with the SVGOC, since it is predominantly black swimmers who use the cap during competitions, and would be disadvantaged.In a letter to the IOC, the Kingstown-based committee said that based on the understanding of the fundamental principles of the IOC charter, it speaks to a “rejection of discrimination of any sort in the field of sport”.

