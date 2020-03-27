SWMC announces COVID-19 measures

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) on Thursday announced changes to its operations as a result of Covid-19 preparatory measures currently being taken to protect staff and customers. Jamiella Christopher, Senior Manager in Charge of Communications at the SWMC listed the following measures:

a. Effective immediately, the SWMC Conference Room located at our headquarters in Taylors Range, will be closed to the public until further notice. All bookings are cancelled.

b. The bin truck service is suspended with immediate effect.

c. Persons paying for SWMC services (including those in the Nosy program), are advised to use checks or call the SWMC office at 465-9507 to make special arrangements for payments. We are limiting the use of cash at this time.

d. Garbage collection will now be reduced from twice weekly to once weekly. Persons are asked to be responsible when disposing waste. In absence of garbage bins, double garbage bags to strengthen storage capacity. Keep waste inside your homes until the day garbage trucks arrive.