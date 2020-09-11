SWMC implements additional afternoon shift to boost domestic waste collection

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister with responsibility for the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, indicated that to boost the organization’s domestic waste collection programme it will be implementing an additional afternoon shift.

“We are doing all of this as we move towards considering waste to energy in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Hamilton on Tuesday’s (September 08) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.Minister Hamilton noted that such an initiative will create jobs.“I believe that for the taxi drivers and even for some unemployed hotel workers who may possess the necessary class driver’s license should be employed as temporary environment and domestic waster collectors until the tourism industry begins,” said the minister.He added that despite being faced with COVID-19 challenges in the past months, SWMC was able to function as the organization ensured that garbage was collected from households and businesses.“…We were able to continue our regular programme of removing waste and taking it to our landfill. During the lockdown, there was no substantial interruption in the movement of waste from homes,” he said. ““You have benefited from the government’s project of waste bins to bring some measure of control and to measure the quality of waste that is being disposed of by our households and our businesses as well and I am pleased that we did not have any interruptions during the period of the pandemic.”

The minister thanked those workers who, despite the challenges faced by COVID-19, continue to perform exemplary.

