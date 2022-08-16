Sylvester “Socrates” Hodge among the 2022 honorees at SPBS Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony

For the past 10 years The Sandy Point Benevolent Society has honored awardees at its Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony. The honorees are selected from a group of nominees and the winners determined by the number of votes received in a secret ballot process.

This year, Sylvester Hodge emerged with the highest number of votes from a group of eight nominees. But who is Sylvester Hodge? In the calypso circles, his moniker is ‘King Socrates’. For more than forty years he has left a mark on national carnival in St Kitts and Nevis. As a singer, song writer, music arranger and band leader his talent has been shared with music and calypso lovers regionally and internationally.

“As a nonprofit organization we rely heavily on the diverse contributions of several stake holders here in the USA and in the wider diaspora. We also benefit from the input of our chapter organizations in St. Kitts & Nevis and Anguilla. Against this backdrop, we are pleased to recognize the people who are the proverbial cog in the wheels of the SPBS and congratulate all our honorees including Mr. Sylvester Hodge,” remarked Stewart Williams, President of the SPBS.