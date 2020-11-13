Synergy Movements dancers release balloons in tribute to persons affected by breast cancer

Basseterre, St.Kitts, November 11, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Pink Walk held on Saturday October 31 brought down the curtain on another successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month of activities on St. Kitts, climaxing with the releasing of pink balloons at the end of the walk in tribute to persons affected by breast cancer and also to those who would have lost the fight against breast cancer.The month of activities was organised by the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation who held Pink Walk under the theme ‘Mask Up while we Unmask Breast Cancer.

The dancers, who released the balloons at the Frigate Bay lawns where the walk ended, had not been stationed there to release the balloons. They had participated in the walk from Caribbean Cinemas where it had started at 5:30 am, joining among others, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Education the Hon Jonel Powell, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr William Vincent Hodge.

