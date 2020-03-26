Systematic two-tiered COVID-19 testing in St. Kitts-Nevis ensures reliable results

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2020 (SKNIS)
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws announced on Tuesday, March 24 that COVID-19 testing in St. Kitts and Nevis is performed via a two-tiered systematic process that meets international standards.“I want to add that testing is done systematically. We have a National Laboratory Testing Protocol and individuals who exhibit or manifest symptoms they are evaluated and we utilize the World Health Organization case definitions to guide us in terms of testing,” said Dr. Laws, while responding to a question at a Press Conference to unveil the Government’s Stimulus Plan to Protect and Support the People of St Kitts and Nevis. “However, all individuals who require testing have been tested to date.”