t. Kitts Featured In Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine and Town & Country

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 17th, 2021(SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts continues to be featured in the media. This week, St. Kitts was featured online Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine and online and in-print in Town & Country Magazine.Texas Lifestyle & Travel published a full feature on St. Kitts encouraging Texans to escape the summer heat with a trip to the island. The story includes information about the ongoing Five-Day Getaway promotion at Park Hyatt St. Kitts and shares details about the specials being offered at the Four Seasons Nevis and Montpelier Plantation & Beach as well. It further reminds readers that those who come for an extended stay will be able to experience some of St. Kitts’ most unique sights and attractions such as Brimstone Hill Fortress and Caribelle Batik.

The story was penned in partnership with Texas Lifestyle & Travel Magazine as part of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s comprehensive campaign for 2021.The magazine reaches over 90,000 readers online every month with most of their readership being based in Dallas and Houston, followed by Austin.

