Tactical Units conducted thousands of searches in 2019

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Keeping the communities of St. Kitts and Nevis safe is no easy task as any member of the Tactical Units of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force might tell you. The men and women who comprise the Special Services Unit (SSU), K9 Unit, Anti-Gang Task Force, Drug Squad, and Task Force in Nevis work lengthy shifts to provide foot and mobile patrols around the clock.

Last year, these units were able to carry out just over 17,000 stop and search exercises throughout the federation. Additionally, they conducted more than 12,000 search operations on abandoned properties, empty lots and vehicles. The officers managed to execute over 4,000 vehicle check points and hundreds of search warrants.

